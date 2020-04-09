The Lazy Eyes share new single, ‘Tangerine’, and lo-fi music video

Sydney psych-pop band The Lazy Eyes have shared their latest single, ‘Tangerine’.

The band have also shared an lo-fi music video, filmed by Spencer Standish, which incorporates a psychedelic live visualiser. Watch the music video below:

‘Tangerine’ was premiered on Beats 1 yesterday (April 8). The band also performed at the most recent Isol-Aid livestream festival over the weekend. In a statement, The Lazy Eyes said ‘Tangerine’ was the first original track they learned to play as a group.

“It’s funny looking back on it because the rhythm of the melody was so hard for everyone – especially poor Noah on the drums – to nail. Nowadays the song is a breeze and it would be weird if it wasn’t, considering we have played it more than any other song in the set,” the band said.

“The recording came together slowly, adding layers one by one and producing it in our home studio in Lindfield. Sonically it’s still nostalgic of the time when we were just starting to learn to play with each other and really becoming a band.”

The new track is a follow-up to their debut single, ‘Cheesy Love Song’ which was released back in January and premiered on triple j’s Home and Hosed.

Last month, The Lazy Eyes were forced to postpone their Melbourne and Sydney shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rescheduled dates have yet to be announced. The band were also locked in for SXSW and Splendour in the Grass before they were cancelled and rescheduled, respectively. They did, however, manage to perform at Farmer and the Owl in February before public gathering restrictions were put in place.