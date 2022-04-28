The Lazy Eyes share psychedelic animated video for ‘Imaginary Girl’

The Lazy Eyes have shared a new music video for their latest single, ‘Imaginary Girl’.

The video enlists director and animator George Wheeler to give the ‘Songbook’ cut a visual treatment. Wheeler has previously worked on visuals for artists such as Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Loyle Carner and Palace. The video depicts the journey of a small yellow character, who traverses through various environments in pursuit of a pink-haired love interest.

Watch the video below:

The clip marks the first time The Lazy Eyes have shared an animated music video for one of their songs. ‘Imaginary Girl’ also serves as as the fourth single from the album, following on from ‘Fuzz Jam’, ‘Hippo’ and ‘Starting Over’.

‘Songbook’, as the title suggests, combined new material from the band with songs lifted from their first two EPs – ‘EP1’ and ‘EP2’. In a three-star review, NME described the album as “often-thrilling psych-rock”.

“With time, there’s little to stop the youngsters using their potential to carve out their own lane and develop a sound distinctly their own,” it read.

The band will continue their national tour of Australia in support of ‘Songbook’ until mid-May, when they will travel to the UK to appear at The Great Escape festival in Brighton. From there, the band will play shows in Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, London and Birmingham.