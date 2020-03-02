The Lemon Twigs announce new album ‘Songs For The General Public’ and share ‘The One’

The Lemon Twigs have announced their new album ‘Songs For The General Public’ — watch the video for their single ‘The One’ below.

The record, which is Brian and Michael D’Addario’s third album together as The Lemon Twigs, will be the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Go To School’.

Set to be released on May 1, ‘Songs For The General Public’ was written, recorded and produced by the D’Addarios at their Long Island home studio, Sonora Studios in Los Angeles and New York City’s Electric Lady.

Advertisement

The Lemon Twigs have released their new single ‘The One’ today (March 2) — you can watch the Michael Hili-directed video for the track below.

You can see the tracklist for ‘Songs For The General Public’ below.

1. Hell On Wheels

2. Live In Favour Of Tomorrow

3. No One Holds You (Closer Than The One You Haven’t Met)

4. Fight

5. Somebody Loving You

6. Moon

7. The One

8. Only A Fool

9. Hog

10. Why Do Lovers Own Each Other?

11. Leather Together

12. Ashamed

Writing about the Lemon Twigs in the accompanying press release for ‘Songs For The General Public’, Foxygen‘s Sam France said: “The Twigs are legends – teen sensations, k pop stars, BrotherLovers, Twiggy Cola Lite. Their songs exist as cultural freebase. Cocaine, water, baking soda, and DNA. (o.k. )

Advertisement

“While the White Smile Face People appoint Garage Girl, Digital Bass Face or Shitbag Boy as the new FreakoftheWeek, the Twigs have lived 26 cat lives from here to japan making real life bonafide Humans rejoice in the pagan art of Magick Pop Freebase. There are millions of fans, You see; the twigz are more Popular than You, they are Greater than Your Favorite Band, they are a phenomenon.”