The Lemon Twigs share surprise live album to raise money for charity

The Lemon Twigs have shared a surprise new live album ‘LIVE’ to raise money for charity.

The New York group have made the record available exclusively to stream and download on Bandcamp.

The recordings on the album were captured on the band’s 2018/19 tour to promote their ‘Go To School’ LP, including takes from shows in Pawtucket, RI, Northampton, MA, and Los Angeles. You can listen to the album below now.

All proceeds from sales of ‘The Lemon Twigs LIVE’ will go to the New York advocacy group Coalition For The Homeless and their plans to help the homeless community in New York during the coronavirus pandemic.

<a href="http://thelemontwigs.bandcamp.com/album/the-lemon-twigs-live">The Lemon Twigs LIVE by The Lemon Twigs</a>

The Lemon Twigs were due to release their new studio album ‘Songs For The General Public’ via 4AD tomorrow (May 1), but pushed the release back in response to the outbreak.

“It’s with even greater disappointment that we move our record release date to August 21,” they told fans in a statement. “They say good things come to those who wait, and even better things come to those who wait longer. And then they tell you not to procrastinate. What kind of sense does that make?

“To try and make it up to you, we’re hard at work on another record. And expect some new tracks and videos in the meantime.”

The album was written, recorded and produced by the D’Addarios at their Long Island home studio, Sonora Studios in Los Angeles and New York City’s Electric Lady.

The band – whose core is comprised of brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario – were also forced to cancel a number of tour dates in the wake of COVID-19.