The Lemonheads’ Evan Dando announces surprise Melbourne gig

Evan Dando of The Lemonheads has unveiled a last-minute solo gig happening in Melbourne tomorrow night.

Dando will perform at The Spotted Mallard on Tuesday evening (December 17). The surprise show follows Dando’s sold-out concert with The Lemonheads at Melbourne’s the Corner last week. The Boston indie rocker is expected to perform songs from his 2003 solo debut album, ‘Baby I’m Bored’, as well as several Lemonheads classics and covers of his favourite singer-songwriters.

Australian singers Gareth Lindsay and Grace Cummings will support the event. Tickets are available here now, and sale ends tomorrow at 5pm.

The Lemonheads recently wrapped up their five-date Australian tour. Dando and co. played shows in Fremantle, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane before ending things off in Melbourne last Thursday (December 12).

The Boston group returned in February with their tenth studio album, ‘Varshons 2’, the follow-up to their 2009 covers album, ‘Varshons’. Their new album features a cover of Yo La Tengo’s ‘Can’t Forget’. It also includes renditions of songs by The Eagles, John Prine, Lucinda Williams, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, among others.

The Lemonheads last original LP, which was self-titled, arrived in 2006.