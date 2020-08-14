The Lemonheads’ reissue will unearth a rare 1991 triple j Live At The Wireless set

The Lemonheads will release a rare triple j Live At The Wireless set from 1991 on a 30th anniversary reissue of their album ‘Lovey’.

The set was recorded on the band’s famed 1991 tour of Australia, and has now been remastered and remixed from the original tapes for the new release.

The eight tracks recorded by triple j include a cover of Big Star’s ‘Nighttime’, alongside tracks from ‘Lovey’ and ‘Lick’.

Advertisement

It was on this trip to Australia that the band wrote the songs for their breakthrough 1992 album, ‘It’s A Shame About Ray’. That album was named for a Sydney newspaper headline, referencing TV presenter Ray Martin losing his job.

The reissue will also come with a hardbound book, which features new liner notes and previously unseen pictures from the tour.

‘Lovey’ was the last Lemonheads album to feature bassist Jesse Peretz, who went on to become a filmmaker and the band’s photographer. It was the first to feature more of a typical alternative rock sound, soon to provide popular success.

You can preorder the CD reissue of ‘Lovey’ now via Fire Records, before its October 23 release. The vinyl reissue will be exclusive to record stores for Record Store Day on October 24.

The tracklist of The Lemonheads’ 1991 triple j Live At The Wireless set is: