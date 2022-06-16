The Libertines announce ‘Up The Bracket’ 20th anniversary gigs and album edition with unreleased songs

The Libertines have shared details of a Super Deluxe Edition of their debut album ‘Up The Bracket’ as well as new live shows to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

‘Up The Bracket’ (Super Deluxe Edition) will be released in multiple formats via Rough Trade on October 21, 2022. You can pre-order it here.

In addition to a remaster of the original record, the Super Deluxe Edition includes 65 previously unreleased recordings including many original demos, radio sessions and live recordings.

Advertisement

A live recording from the 100 club in 2002 is also included as well as a 60-page book with a foreword by former NME journalist Matt Wilkinson, new interviews with the band by Anthony Thornton, and many unseen photos and memorabilia.

The Libertines will celebrate their anniversary and the Deluxe release by performing ‘Up The Bracket’ in its entirety along with a selection of classics from their peerless back catalogue.

For their freshly announced Wembley show on July 23, for one night only, the band have chosen two of their favourite bands from the class of 2002 to support them: The Cribs and The Paddingtons. Also on the bill will be rising star Louis Dunford along with artist and DJ Amazonica on the decks.

Tickets are on sale now here.

The Libertines live dates 2022 (includes previously booked festival appearances):

Advertisement

JUNE

24 – Pilton, Somerset Glastonbury Festival (sold out)

30 – Bristol O2 Academy (sold out)

JULY

01 – Manchester Castlefield Bowl

23 – London Wembley Arena

AUGUST

05 – Cardiff University Great Hall

06 – Bingley Bingley Weekender

08 – Edinburgh O2 Academy

28 – Portsmouth Victorious Festival

SEPTEMBER

02 – Coventry Godiva Festival

‘Up The Bracket’ (Super Deluxe Edition) comes in the following formats:

Super Deluxe Box set – strictly numbered limited edition of 4,000: Vinyl ‘Up The Bracket’ (Remastered), ’Live At The 100 Club’, 7” blue vinyl ‘Up The Bracket’ and 7” red vinyl ‘Time For Heroes’ (in original sleeves), 2 CDs of outtakes, demos, radio sessions and live recordings, cassette of 20 early demos, DVD including HD versions of ‘Up The Bracket,’ ‘Time For Heroes,’ ‘ I get Along’ and exclusive bonus footage and a 60 page book.

Deluxe double vinyl: ‘Up The Bracket’ (remastered) and ‘Live At The 100 Club’ on black and indie store exclusive on red vinyl.

Deluxe double CD: ‘Up The Bracket’ (remastered) and ‘Live At The 100 Club’.

Digital download: ‘Up The Bracket’ (remastered) and ‘Live At The 100 Club’.

You can also see the full tracklist details below.

Vinyl 1 ‘Up The Bracket’ remastered 2022 (black vinyl):

01. ‘Vertigo’

02. ‘Death On The Stairs’

03. ‘Horrorshow’

04. ‘Time For Heroes’

05. ‘Boys In The Band’

06. ‘Radio America’

07. ‘Up The Bracket’

08. ‘Tell The King’

09. ‘The Boy Looked At Johnny’

10. ‘Begging’

11. ‘The Good Old Days’

12. ‘I Get Along’

Vinyl 2 – ‘100 Club Live 4/10/02’ (white vinyl)

01. ‘Horrorshow’

02. ‘Vertigo’

03. ‘The Delaney’

04. ‘What A Waster’

05. ‘Begging’

06. ‘Time For Heroes’

07. ‘Death On The Stairs’

08. ‘Boys In The Band’

09. ‘I Get Along’

7” vinyl – ‘Up The Bracket’ (blue vinyl)

A. ‘Up The Bracket’ AA. ‘Boys In The Band’

7” vinyl – ‘Time For Heroes’ (red vinyl)

‘Time For Heroes’ B. ‘The 7 Deadly Sins’ (demo)

CD 1 – album studio outtakes

01. ‘Up The Bracket’ – take 4

02. ‘Vertigo’ – take 2

03. ‘The Ha Ha Wall’ – take 1

04. ‘Horror Show’ – take 3

05. ‘Bangkok’ – take 1

06. ‘Time For Heroes’ – take 3

07. ‘Begging’ – take 1

08. ‘What A Waster’ – take 1

09. ‘Breck Road Lover’ – take 1

10. ‘Never Never’ – take 2

11. ‘Tell The King’ – take 1

12. ‘The Domestic’ – take 1

13. ‘Don’t Talk To Me’ – take 1

14. ‘The Wolfman’ – take 2

15. ‘Radio America’ – take 2

16. ‘The Good Old Days’ – take 1

17. ‘The 7 Deadly Sins’ – take 3

18. ‘Sweets’ – take 4

19. ‘Mocking Bird’ – take 6

20. ‘Boys In The Band’ – take 1

21. ‘Skag & Bone Man’ – take 2

CD 2 – demos/radio sessions/B-sides/live etc.

01. ‘Vertigo’ – demo

02. ‘The Boy Looked At Johnny’ – demo

03. ‘Death On The Stairs’ – demo

04. ‘Horror Show’ – demo

05. ‘All At Sea (Misty)’ – demo

06. ‘Wolfman’ – demo

07. ‘Plan A’ – demo

08. ‘Up The Bracket’ – evening session

09. ‘Boys In The Band’ – evening session

10. ‘Time For Heroes’ – evening session

11. ‘I Get Along/Mayday’ – evening session

12. Jo Whiley – BBC Christmas Live Lounge

13. ‘Skag & Bone Man’ – ‘Up The Bracket’ B-Side

14. ‘The Delaney’ – ‘Up The Bracket B-Side’

15. ‘Plan A’ – ‘Up The Bracket B-Side’

16. ‘General Smuts’ (demo) – ‘Time For Heroes’ B-Side

17. ‘Bangkok’ (demo) – ‘Time For Heroes’ – B-Side

18. ‘Mr. Finnegan’ (demo) – Time For Heroes’ B-Side

19. ‘Sally Brown’ (demo) – Time For Heroes’ B-Side

20. ‘The 7 Deadly Sins’ (demo) – ‘Time For Heroes’ B-Side

21. ‘Up The Bracket’ – Live at The ICA – 03/6/02

22. ‘Mayday’ – Live at Nottingham Rock City – 30/10/02

23. ‘Begging’ – Live at Divan Du Monde, Paris – 07/11/02

24. ‘The Boy Looked At Johnny’ – Live at Divan Du Monde, Paris – 07/11/02

25. ‘Death On The Stairs’ – alt. guitar version

DVD

HD Videos of ‘Up The Bracket’, ‘Time For Heroes’ and ‘I Get Along’. Later with Jools Holland (2002), ‘Up The Bracket’ and ‘Time For Heroes’. Top Of The Pops (2003), ‘Time For Heroes’ and exclusive bonus footage. Exclusive extras.

Cassette – early demos

01. ‘I Get Along’ – 12/01 – Nomis demo

02. ‘Time For Heroes’ – 12/01 – Nomis demo

03. ‘Never Never’ – 12/01 – Nomis demo

04. ‘Horror Show’ – 12/01 – Nomis demo

05. ‘Boys In The Band’ – 12/01 – Nomis demo

06. ‘Up The Bracket’ – 01/02 – Nomis demo

07. ‘Begging’ – 01/02 – Nomis demo

08. ‘What A Waster’ – 01/02 – Nomis demo

09. ‘Skint & Minted’ – 01/02 – Nomis demo

10. ‘General Smuts’ – 01/02 – Nomis demo

11. ‘Bangkok’ – 01/02 – Nomis demo

12. ‘Mayday’ – 01/02 – Nomis demo

13. ‘Mr Finnegan’ – 01/02 – Nomis demo

14. ‘Tell The King’ – 25/1/02 – demo

15. ‘Death On The Stairs’ – 25/1/02 – demo

16. ‘Time For Heroes’ – 1/3/02 – demo

17. ‘I Get Along’ – 1/3/02 – demo

18. ‘Horror Show’ – 1/3/02 – demo

19. ‘Boys In The Band’ – 1/3/02 – demo

20. ‘General Smuts’ – 1/3/02 – demo

In other Libertines news, frontman Pete Doherty has spoken about plans to record the band’s new album in Jamaica.