The Libertines stream Reading Festival 2010 comeback show in full online

The Libertines have shared a full recording of their famous comeback set at 2010’s Reading Festival online.

The band played before Arcade Fire on the main stage at Reading that year. Their Reading and Leeds appearances were their first shows in six years after they disbanded in 2004.

“Our show at Reading Festival ten years ago, stay home and enjoy,” the band wrote on Facebook while sharing footage of the gig. Watch it in full below.

The Libertines are the latest of many acts to share past live gigs online while the world self-isolates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, Radiohead shared a plan to stream a classic live show from their career per week until lockdown ends.

Hundreds of bands and artists are also playing live streamed gigs and virtual festivals across the bank holiday weekend, including a new tribute festival to the late John Prine, which will feature Kevin Morby, The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy and more.

The Libertines toured the UK in late 2019, playing in support of their 2015 comeback album ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’.

Reviewing the Bristol gig of the tour, NME wrote: “The Libertines canon has endured, and it’s delivered tonight with an intensity and conviction that few bands can muster.

“Though some of those charged glances between Pete and Carl might seem a little performative these days, as the two now-business partners relive the schisms and tensions of their youth, The Libertines’ true legacy has always, really, derived from their songwriting. And boy, do those songs still bang.”

Pete Doherty released a new album with his new band The Puta Madres last year, and a new film documenting the creation of the album was streamed online last week.