The Linda Lindas battle living dolls in ‘Talking to Myself’ music video

The Linda Lindas have released a new music video for ‘Talking to Myself’, the second single from their upcoming debut album ‘Growing Up’.

The single was released yesterday (March 2) alongside a black-and-white Twilight Zone-themed music video depicting the band’s friendship with a group of sentient dolls going sour after holding a band practice where no dolls were allowed.

Watch The Linda Lindas battle the dolls in the music video for ‘Talking to Myself’ below.

In a press statement provided to Rolling Stone, Lucia de la Garza said the band ​​“got inspiration from the Twilight Zone‘s Talky Tina (from the ‘Living Doll’ episode),” having originally envisioned a more light-hearted video involving the dolls.

She also explained that the song addresses the negative thought cycle people can experience when feeling alone, saying, “The song is about the spiral you go into when you’re lonely. You start to question yourself and all the decisions you’ve made.”

“But it’s also about needing other people, not just for reassurance, but because we’ve all learned from the pandemic that you need other people to talk to in order to stay sane.”

The band, composed of sisters Mila and Lucia de la Garza, Eloise Wong, and Bela Salazar, announced the details of their debut album on February 1. The band also shared a first listen to the album’s title track with their announcement, as well as a new Humberto Leon-directed music video for the track.

‘Growing Up’, set to be released on April 8, will follow The Linda Lindas’ 2020 self-titled EP. The group went viral last year after a video of them performing their punk anthem ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ at the Los Angeles Public Library online earned them praise, including plaudits from Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello, who called it the “song of the day” on his Twitter page.

The Linda Lindas are currently set to open for a slew of artists including recent collaborators Best Coast, as well as The Beths and Jawbreaker. The band will also perform at the inaugural When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas this October, but plan on announcing their own tour dates soon.