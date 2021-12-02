Listen to The Linda Lindas fierce, feline-inspired new single ‘Nino’

The Linda Lindas have shared a new track called ‘Nino’ – you can listen to it below.

Following on from this year’s ‘Oh!‘ and ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ – the latter of which caught the attention of Tom Morello – the song serves as a preview of the teen LA punk outfit’s forthcoming debut album.

Per a press release, the infectious ‘Nino’ was written about vocalist and guitarist Bela’s pet cat. “If you listen carefully there is a real-life, remarkably talented cat named Lil Dude playing piano on it,” the band said. “(We have the footage!) Enjoy!”

Arriving with a feline-themed animated video, the single includes the lyrics: “Gentlemen by day/ Hunter by night/ Friendliest cat you’ll meet/ Will protect you with all his might.” Tune in here:

It comes after Bela dedicated ‘Monica’ to her Siamese cat. That track appears on the group’s self-titled, self-released first EP, which came out in 2020.

The Linda Lindas – who signed to Epitaph Records in May – is completed by Eloise (vocals, bass), Mila (vocals, drums) and Lucia (vocals, guitar). Further details on their debut album have not yet been revealed.