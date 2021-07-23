The Living End lead the inaugural Live At The Park festival lineup

The Living End lead the lineup for the inaugural edition of Live At The Park, a new festival in the regional Victorian town of Drouin, Gippsland.

The festival is spearheaded by the teams behind The Hills Are Alive, UNIFY Gathering and Land Of Plenty, among others.

Promising over six hours of live music, Live At The Park is set to go down at Drouin’s Civic Park on Saturday November 20. Tickets will be available from the festival’s website starting 9am next Thursday (July 29).

Advertisement

The Living End are joined by ex-Sherbet icon Daryl Braithwaite, celebrating 30 years of his Australiana classic ‘Horses’. Rounding out the main bill is Kate Ceberano, who released her 18th studio album, ‘Sweet Inspiration’ – a collection of covers, featuring takes on tracks by The Beatles, Dolly Parton, Paul Weller and more – back in February.

Also appearing at the event are Gippsland natives Nick Carver & The Mean Street Butchers, set to stir up the festivities with their unique brand of groove-oriented psych-rock. They’ll play after opening locals Two Last Names, an emo-punk trio who released their latest single, ‘Clean’, last month (following 2020’s hilarious ‘Mark Fuckerberg’).

The lineup of Live At The Park is:

The Living End

Daryl Braithwaite

Kate Ceberano

Nick Carver & The Mean Street Butchers

Two Last Names