The Living End’s Chris Cheney announces debut solo album, ‘The Storm Before The Calm’

Chris Cheney – frontman for Australian rockabilly band The Living End – has announced debut solo ‘The Storm Before The Calm’ will arrive in June, and has released its first single, ‘California’.

The new song is a love letter to Los Angeles, Cheney having called the City of Angels home for nine years before moving back to Melbourne amid the pandemic. In a press statement, Cheney said: “Australia will always be home. We do have the best of everything here, but I loved the time I spent in LA and I found it a very inspiring place to be a musician.

“I had some really amazing experiences where I got to work with and play music alongside some incredible people. LA is just such a buzzing town.”

‘California’ arrives alongside a video directed by Nick Mckk. Watch that below:

‘The Storm Before The Calm’ is set for release on June 17 via Liberator Music. “It’s not been an easy road and I’ve wanted to throw the towel in many times,” Cheney said of his forthcoming solo debut, “but I knew if I could just finish this album, then I’d have created something special.

“That’s why it feels like a personal triumph for me, not just because I got it finished, and not just because it’s a different album to anything I’ve ever done; but because I think It’s the best album I’ve ever done.”

In June of 2020, Cheney teamed up with Phil Jamieson for a ‘One Night Only’ livestream. In September, Cheney appeared as part of Paul Dempsey‘s lockdown sessions series, delivering a cover of Elton John‘s ‘I’m Still Standing’ with the Something For Kate frontman.

Chris Cheney’s ‘The Storm Before The Calm’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Impossible Dream’

2. ‘California’

3. ‘Football Team’

4. ‘Corner Shop’

5. ‘Lost In The Darkness’

6. ‘The River’

7. ‘Still Got Friday On My Mind’

8. ‘Exile’

9. ‘2am’

10, ‘Little White Pills’