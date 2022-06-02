The Living End’s Chris Cheney announces debut solo tour, shares ‘Corner Shop’

Chris Cheney, frontman for The Living End, has announced a five-date Australian tour in support of his debut solo album, ‘The Storm Before The Calm’.

The tour, revealed today (June 2), will take place across July and August – roughly a month after the album’s release. To coincide with the announcement, Cheney has also shared its third single, ‘Corner Shop’.

The follow-up to earlier singles ‘California’ and ‘Football Team’ has been accompanied by a new music video, directed by Melbourne filmmaker Sean McDonald. The clip mixes footage of Cheney singing and playing guitar with old photos and videos from his upbringing, as well as footage of him sketching and painting. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Cheney said that the song was “all about childhood memories”, and wanted the music video to reflect that. “When I was a kid, I used to spend hours drawing,” he said. “Before I wanted to be a musician, I wanted to be an artist or a graphic designer. I feel like I’ve come full circle and rediscovered my love for painting and visual arts.”

In his own statement, McDonald described ‘Corner Shop’ as “beautifully crafted” and “filled with nostalgia, reflecting on the beauty of a simpler time”.

“We shot a lot of this clip on a super 8 camera I purchased during lockdown, when I was probably longing for the same things Chris was when writing this song,” he said. “We wanted the video to almost be like a scrapbook of his thoughts during this time and I was lucky enough to be allowed into his garage turned studio, turned bar, turned painting studio.”

Cheney played his first run of solo shows with a backing band earlier this year, marking the first time he has played by himself and not incorporated any songs by The Living End. The band will join him once again for the ‘Storm Before The Calm’ album tour, which has a pre-sale beginning tomorrow (June 3) from 12pm local time. A general sale will follow from Monday June 6, starting at the same time via Cheney’s website.

Chris Cheney’s ‘The Storm Before The Calm’ Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Saturday 16 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Friday 22 – Fremantle, Mojo’s

Saturday 23 – Adelaide, Jive Bar

Saturday 30 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

AUGUST

Saturday 13 – Sydney, Factory Theatre