The Lottery Winners share new single ‘Let Me Down’ with Boy George

The Lottery Winners have released their new single,’Let Me Down’, featuring Boy George.

The video for the song pays homage to the legacy of George’s career through equality and paving the way for a younger generation of artists. It features George and The Lottery Winners bringing the song’s bright elements to life with a neon-draped performance, as well as starring This Is England actor Will Travis.

“Filming the video felt like a beautiful fever dream,” shared frontman Thom Rylance. “I was in this strange neon world laughing and singing with Boy George. He’s probably the nicest and most interesting person I’ve ever met.”

‘Let Me Down’ came from Rylance’s interest in researching pop icons and understanding what makes a song a classic. He shared that he was listening to a lot of Boy George’s music and ended up writing a song for him to sing without realising it.

Of the single, Boy George said: “It’s an earworm! It’s the catchiest song I’ve ever heard… after ‘Karma Chameleon’!”

In a recent interview with NME, Rylance shared: “George’s voice on ‘Let Me Down’ is chilling. I get goosebumps hearing it. I was supposed to sing the second verse, but George sang it all. I thought: ‘I can’t delete Boy George’s vocal and put mine on instead. Obviously not!’ I’m in the background somewhere instead.”

‘Let Me Down’ is the third single released from The Lottery Winner’s upcoming album ‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy’ – set for release on April 28 via Modern Sky.

The new LP chronicles a year in the life of Rylance, including struggles with his mental health. ‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy’ has been previewed with its opening song ‘Worry’, written when Rylance was at his lowest ebb.

Meanwhile, the band is set to embark on tour next month. Check out the dates below and get tickets here.

April 2023

4 – Sheffield, Leadmill

9 – Schijndel, Netherlands, Paaspop Festival

10 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

12 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 2

13 – Norwich, Epic Studios

14 – Oxford, Bullingdon

15 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

16 – Hertford, Corn Exchange

18 – Birmingham, Mama Roux

19 – Glasgow, Room 2

20 – Leeds, Brudenell

21 – Middlesborough, Empire

22 – Warrington, Parr Hall

23 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

25 – Exeter, Phoenix

26 – Bristol, Thekla

27 – Brighton, Patterns

28 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

29 – London, Lafayette

May 2023

2 – Stoke Sugarmill

3 – Grimsby Docks Academy

27 – Live At Leeds In The Park Festival

28 – Manchester Neighbourhood Festival

June 2023

15 – Isle of Wight Festival

August 2023

12 – Boardmasters Festival, Cornwall

19 – This Feeling By The Sea Festival