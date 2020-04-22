The Maes and British India locked in for latest Delivered, Live lineup

Weekly livestream music festival Delivered, Live has revealed who will be performing for its forthcoming event this weekend.

Taking place this Saturday (April 25), the fourth instalment of the festival features performances by folk duo The Maes and indie rockers British India. Delivered, Live will also feature stand-up sets from comedians Cal Wilson and livestream regular Sami Shah.

Similar to last week, presenter Myf Warhurst will be moderating an expert panel and the whole event will be hosted by Henry Wagons.

The concert is free to view from the comfort of your own home, but audience members are encouraged to purchase a ticket, which ranges from $10 to $250, via Oztix. In a statement, event organisers said the ticket sales will “help support the creative industries impacted by the coronavirus, including artists, managers, sound engineers and support staff”.

For this weekend’s event, ticket proceeds will be going toward Geelong’s Barwon Club, The Bridge Club in Castlemaine, filmmaker Emily Dynes and artist manager Glenn Goldsmith. So far, Delivered, Live has received $200,000 in ticket sales, which has been distributed to more than 92 musicians, comedians, crew members, agents, managers, backline companies and venues.

For its third instalment last weekend, Delivered, Live featured a program made up of Didirri, Kingswood, Mick Harvey, Shah, Josh Earl and Warhurst.