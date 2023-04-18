‘The Mandalorian’ fans think latest episode snuck in an F-bomb

Fans of The Mandalorian are convinced that the latest episode of the show features an F-bomb.

The show is currently airing its third season on Disney+ and aired its new episode, Chapter 23: The Spies, this week.

The new episode features the Anzellan aliens, who first appeared in 2019’s The Rise Of Skywalker and speak in a language sometimes resembling English.

During one scene, fans are convinced that one of the Anzellan says the words: “I’m out, motherfucker.”

On the subtitles for the scene though, it simply says: “[Speaks Anzellan]”.

See for yourself along with fan reactions below.

OK let's put to this rest once and for all. The Anzellan is 100% saying… Bad baby. No squeezie! I'm out mother fucker! #Mandalorian #Grogu #StarWars They somehow slipped this one in. Well done Favreau and company! Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes! pic.twitter.com/oVurCOT0TG — TheKelvington (@TheKelvington) April 16, 2023

This comes as fans of The Mandalorian have criticised the ongoing season of the show, labelling it as experiencing “a massive drop in quality”.

The third season of the show has been on the receiving end of backlash as critics and fans alike deem the episodes as being the weakest yet.

Since the new season launched, user review scores have consistently plummeted and fans have taken to social media to discuss the “quality decline” in the plot. This is seen as user reviews on Rotten Tomatoes have plummeted from an average of 90 per cent to just 57 per cent since season three began.

In other Star Wars news, last week LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that there are three new films in the work for the franchise.

The announcement was made at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in London. The first of the three will centre around the beginning of the Jedi, and the story of the first person to use the force.