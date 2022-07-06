The Mars Volta announce new single ‘Graveyard Love’ and more US tour dates

The Mars Volta have detailed another new single, ‘Graveyard Love’, as well as an extension of their US tour.

The announcement follows the release of their first new music in ten years with ‘Blacklight Shine’, shared last month (June 21).

The Texas-formed band released six studio albums between 2003 and 2012 before splitting due to a falling-out between founding members Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López.

Advertisement

The pair quickly made amends, however, and formed a new group, Antemasque. They also revamped their pre-Mars Volta outfit, At-the-Drive-In, for a new record in 2017.

“They will seek your ruin, and burn your lands, because if they can’t have you, no one can,” Cedric Bixler-Zavala offered as a cryptic description of ‘Graveyard Love’, which will be released on Friday (July 8) alongside a new short film.

The Mars Volta previewed ‘Blacklight Shine’ by setting up a mysterious box installation in Los Angeles’ Grand Park, which plays new material from the band when you walk inside.

Last month, an audio-visual art installation was also erected in Los Angeles’ Grand Park, titled ‘L’YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION’, where they previewed ‘Blacklight Shine’. The installation is now available for fans to experience online.

Details of a potential new Mars Volta album – which would follow on from 2012’s ‘Noctourniquet’ – are yet to emerge.

Advertisement

The Mars Volta have also announced additional dates for their US tour, which will run from September 23 until October 21. You can buy tickets from here, and check out The Mars Volta’s upcoming tour dates in full below.

September

22 – The Factory at Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX

23 – The Factory at Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX

25 – Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

27 – Opera House, Philadelphia, PA

29 – Terminal 5, New York, NY

30 – Terminal 5, New York, NY



October

1 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

3 – Anthem, Washington, D.C.

5 – Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario

6 – The Royal Oak, Detroit, MI

8 – Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

11 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

14 – Moore Theatre, Seattle, WA

15 – Moore Theatre, Seattle, WA

18 – The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

19 – The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

21 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

22 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

23 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA



A Mars Volta reunion has been hinted at by the band several times in recent years. In 2019, Bixler-Zavala effectively confirmed it when he told a fan on Twitter that “it’s happening”. In a further update, Cedric said the reunion would see them leaning heavily on new material.