The Mars Volta announce ‘La Realidad De Los Sueños’ 18-LP vinyl box set

Eight years after they formally broke up, The Mars Volta have announced details of a huge vinyl box set, consisting of 18-LPs.

The box set, titled ‘La Realidad De Los Sueños’, includes the band’s entire discography, as well as unreleased material from the ‘De-Loused in the Comatorium’ sessions, titled ‘Landscape Tantrums’, as well as a photo-book containing behind-the-scenes shots.

‘La Realidad De Los Sueños’, which is limited to 5,000 copies and pressed on 180 gram black vinyl, is set for release on Friday, April 23. You can check out more information here.

The band had previously teased ‘La Realidad De Los Sueños’ earlier this week with a brief clip, which you can view below.

#THEMARSVOLTA COMING SOON // The Mars Volta Posted by Clouds Hill on Thursday, March 4, 2021

A Mars Volta reunion has been hinted at by the band several times over the last two years. In 2019, vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala effectively confirmed it when he told a fan on Twitter that “it’s happening”.

In a further update, Cedric said the reunion would see them leaning heavily on new material.

“What it’s NOT going to be is your ‘fav member lineup’ playing their ‘classic records’ in full etc. Maybe we’ll play old shit, who knows how we feel,” he said on Twitter.

“Just remember our past campaigns never relied on playing requests or going fully backwards …it’s new shit, new people, left turns, tangent inconsistencies, mazapan dreams and churro wishes.

“I will say this though, when ORL played me a grip of new shit I fucking cried. Like Claire Daines in Romeo & Juliet cried. Yeah it was fucking weird. It’s in its infancy right now. No deadlines, no ball tripping, no drama, just 2 grown ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the fucking lawn trying to get rid of these worms.”

In mid-2020, the narrative took a turn for the bizarre when Kanye West, in the midst of a failed and frenzied presidential campaign, suggested that he had collaborated on an unfinished album with The Mars Volta.

He shared a clip of a sports documentary which was soundtracked by the prog-rock’s band song ‘The Widow’, and wrote: “The Mars Volta we need to finish the album.”

The Mars Volta released six studio albums and broke up in 2013 after founding members Bixler-Zavala and Rodríguez-López fell out. They quickly made amends and formed a new band, Antemasque. They also revamped their pre-Mars Volta outfit, At-the-Drive-In for a new album in 2017.