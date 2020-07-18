News Music News

The McClymonts release new music video for ‘Free Fall’

The track is taken from their sixth studio album, 'Mayhem To Madness'

By Anna Rose
The McClymonts
The McClymonts CREDIT: press

Country-pop trio The McClymonts have released a new music video for ‘Free Fall’.

Released yesterday (July 17), the track is lifted from the band’s sixth studio album, ‘Mayhem To Madness’.

The official music video was shot in Sydney, directed by Onil Kotian. Though Kotian has worked on videos with the likes of Angus Julia Stone, Tora and Boy & Bear, ‘Free Fall’ marks the director’s first country music video.

Watch the video for ‘Free Fall’ below:

On working with The McClymonts, Kotian said: “‘Free Fall’ was collaboratively one of the smoothest experiences, given the slightly experiential nature of the concept.

“We both intuitively felt that the mixing colour and monochrome worlds brought a visual energy that mirrored the drive of the song itself. To have the girls complete trust from the beginning and then have them each deliver an electric performance on the shoot day was an absolute luxury. The music video speaks for itself as a result.”

The McClymonts – Brooke, Sam and Mollie McClymont – released their album ‘Mayhem To Madness’ on June 12.

Since the release of their self-titled debut EP in 2006, the Grafton-based band have achieved over 27 million track streams and have been awarded 13 Golden Guitar Awards, 2 ARIA Awards and an APRA Award.

The McClymont’s ‘Mayhem To Madness’ is out now.

