The Meanies announce ‘Desperate Measures’ east coast tour

The Meanies have announced an east coast tour in celebration of the release of their 2020 album, ‘Desperate Measures’.

The album was released last July and marked The Meanies’ first full-length release in five years. At the time, the band described it as “an album title for the times, whether it be applicable to the rise of right-wing anti-intellectualism, the associated denial of impending environmentally apocalyptic disaster or the cultural lobotomy of today’s popular media”.

“It’s hard to see a way through this miasma of illogical negativity without… (drum roll)… desperate measures.”

For their 13-stop tour, the band will be kicking off in Queensland, before heading through Melbourne, Adelaide, Wollongong, Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra and regional Victoria. The tour includes their appearance at the Bribie Island leg of Spring Loaded festival in June. Most dates on the circuit will be supported by fellow punk act Dicklord.

The Meanies’ Better Late Than Never Desperate Measures Tour dates:

JUNE

Friday 18 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Sunday 20 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

JULY

Thursday 1 – Melbourne, The Tote

Friday 2 – Melbourne, The Tote

Saturday 3 – Adelaide, Jive

Wednesday 7 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Thursday 8 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

Friday 9 – Sydney, Narrabeen RSL

Saturday 10 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Sunday 11 – Canberra, The Basement

Friday 16 – Geelong, Barwon Club

Friday 23 – Ballarat, The Eastern

Saturday 24 – Macedon, Railway Hotel