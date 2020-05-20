Melbourne punk-rock outfit The Meanies have shared their latest single titled ‘Cruel To Be Caned’, along with an accompanying collage-style music video produced by frontman Link Meanie.

Bassist Wally Meanie sings leads vocals on the track for the first time in Meanies’ recorded history. Watch the clip below:

The band also announced a new studio album, titled ‘Desperate Measures’, slated for an unspecified release date in July through Cheersquad.

In a press statement, Link said the forthcoming record is “an album title for the times, whether it be applicable to the rise of right-wing anti-intellectualism, the associated denial of impending environmentally apocalyptic disaster or the cultural lobotomy of today’s popular media”.

“It’s hard to see a way through this miasma of illogical negativity without… (drum roll)… desperate measures.”

‘Desperate Measures’ will mark The Meanies’ sixth studio album to date. Their last release was the 2015 comeback record ‘It’s Not Me It’s You’, which arrived more than two decades after their 1994 album, ‘10% Weird’.

In November, the group toured nationwide celebrating their 30th anniversary. To commemorate this special event, they pressed a live recording from “their last birthday bash” to vinyl. The result was ’25 Live’, a recording of their 2014 set at the Hi-Fi Bar in Melbourne. The record is currently available to purchase on Cheersquad’s Bandcamp page.