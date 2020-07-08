The Meanies share ‘Monsters’ music video

Longstanding Melbourne punk act, The Meanies, shared their sixth studio album, ‘Desperate Measures’, today (July 8). To coincide with the album release, they have dropped a single from the record, ‘Monsters’, with an accompanying music video. Watch it below:

The new record is the band’s first since their 2015 comeback album ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You’. The Meanies first announced ‘Desperate Measures’ in May, deeming it an “album title for the times, whether it be applicable to the rise of right-wing anti-intellectualism, the associated denial of impending environmentally apocalyptic disaster or the cultural lobotomy of today’s popular media”.

Advertisement

‘Monsters’ is the album’s third single, following on from ‘Cruel To Be Caned’ and ‘Jekyll and Hide’.

In a press statement, frontman Link Meanie said “Monsters are created as fodder for emaciated egos, created as distractions or tools for politicians to get re-elected. Fuck their idealism; it’s the enemy of art and the enemy of us all.”

“However monsters created, they are a sign that we still have our training wheels on evolutionarily speaking, and need to be hyper aware and super vigilant of our fragile interactions. There are no gods that walk the earth.”

Click here to purchase ‘Desperate Measures’ by The Meanies.