The Meanies share raging new single ‘Jekyll and Hide’

Melbourne punk-rockers The Meanies have dropped their second single, ‘Jekyll and Hide’, from their upcoming sixth studio album.

In similar fashion to their first single ‘Cruel To Be Caned’, ‘Jekyll and Hide’ premiered with a collage-style music video animated by frontman Link Meanie. Watch it below:

Advertisement

The single is lifted from the band’s forthcoming album, ‘Desperate Measures’, due for release on July 8 via Cheersquad.

Per a press release, ‘Jekyll and Hide’ depicts “a turbulent journey through the shit show of life, while a culture of nauseating superficiality parades on past”.

“‘Jekyll and Hide’ is a story about riding a raft of shoddy construction down the river of life,” Link Meanie said in a statement.

“The river is a torrent of shit, blood and acid and constantly threatens the raft’s integrity. To rub salt in the wound, Stepford people race past, laughing on their glistening jet skis and spraying you with the foetid contents. The hard wooden planks of the raft’s deck are the enemy of your screaming haemorrhoids. It’s a nice day though.”

‘Desperate Measures’ is available to pre-order now in both physical and digital formats, including a special purple translucent vinyl pressing limited to 100 copies. The album will mark The Meanies’ sixth studio album to date, following their 2015 comeback record ‘It’s Not Me It’s You’, which arrived more than two decades after their 1994 album, ‘10% Weird’.

This sexy beast is going on pre-sale today. The Meanies – Desperate Measure. NEW ALBUM! 100 Purple translucent copies only. Also on black vinyl, CD and digitally. Coming out July 8th. Buy here: https://t.co/EJfaZh56gc#themeanies #cheersquadrecords pic.twitter.com/yO8G7jkxvD — Wally Kempton (@wally_kempton) June 17, 2020