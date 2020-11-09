The Merindas, Bumpy and Dobby lead lineup for Isol-Aid’s NAIDOC week instalment

Pop duo The Merindas, Noongar singer Bumpy and “drapper” Dobby are leading the bill for Isol-Aid’s forthcoming NAIDOC week instalment.

Isol-Aid organisers announced the First Nations lineup on social media today (November 9), with NAIDOC’s 2020 theme, “ALWAYS WAS, ALWAYS WILL BE”.

“This week Isol-Aid, in conjunction with @cityofportphillip, celebrates the very first footprints on this continent – those belonging to our First Nations peoples,” reads the post.

The bill was curated by The Merindas’ Candice Lorrae and features Wardandi/Bibbulmun producer Boox Kid, dance artist Deeya Mithadda, Yorta Yorta musician Madi Colville, indie rock band The Struggling Kings, young Broome rapper Lyrical Instinct and Gunai/Kurnai, Gunditjmara and Mukjarawaint artist, Monica Karo.

Isol-Aid kicks off at 4.55pm AEDT on November 14, with the performances hosted on Instagram Live through each artists’ individual Instagram page.

Donations for this week’s event will go towards Support Act’s First Nations Support Line, which launched in September. You can contribute here through the Isol-Aid website.

The Merindas released their debut album ‘We Sing Until Sunrise (Ngaangk Nookertiny Ngala Warangka)’ in June this year, following up with the single ‘Déjà Vu’ just last month.

The Melbourne based duo were also named as part of the BIGSOUND50, alongside Jaguar Jonze, Kee’ahn, L-FRESH The LION and fellow Isol-Aid artist, Dobby.

Isol-Aid celebrated it’s 30 week anniversary in October with an event to honour front line workers. The instalment was curated and led by musician and doctor Sophie Payten, known professionally as Gordi, and included performances from Bad//Dreems‘ Alex Cameron, Georgia Maq and more.