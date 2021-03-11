The Million announce NSW tour

The Million have announced a NSW tour to promote their latest single, ‘Last Call’, this April.

Named for the synth-pop-inspired track, the tour will see the Central Coast indie-pop outfit embark on a four-date run through their home state, with tickets available to buy now.

Last year, The Million supported indie-pop artist Sloan Peterson on two sold-out headline shows. The band embarked on that venture after their own sold-out tour in 2019 in support of their R’n’B-tinged single, ‘Somebody Better’.

Advertisement

Upon its release in February, ‘Last Call’ marked The Million’s first new music of the year, and was produced by Nothing But Thieves founder and guitarist Dom Craik.

In a press release at the time, The Million’s lead singer and lyricist Jacob Thomas said ‘Last Call’ was “a fictitious song built from genuine emotions”.

Listen below:

In 2020 The Million released ‘Check Up’ with an 8-bit visual the trio said was inspired by “the old 8-bit worlds of Kairosoft and Habbo Hotel”.

The Million’s ‘Last Call’ tour dates are:

Advertisement

APRIL

Friday 16 – Wollongong, The Illawarra Hotel

Thursday 22 – Newcastle, Hamilton Station Hotel

Friday 23 – Central Coast, The Rhythm Hut

MAY

Saturday 1 – Sydney, Waywards