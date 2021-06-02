The Million announce ‘Why We’ll Never Be Together’ tour dates

Central Coast indie-pop band The Million have announced a four-date string of headline shows along the Australian east coast in support of their latest EP, ‘Why We’ll Never Be Together’.

The four-piece will take to stages in Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong and Brisbane this September. They also have an EP release show slated for this Friday (June 4) at Highfield, a pub in Caringbah.

Tickets to all shows are on sale now – except for the Wollongong date, which is free to attend.

Advertisement

Alongside the tour announcement, The Million have released a new live video for their single ‘Stop/Go’, performed in-studio. Watch the video below:

‘Why We’ll Never Be Together’ was released last Friday (May 28) through Island/Universal. In addition to ‘Stop/Go’, it featured the singles ‘Check Up’ and ‘Last Call’, the former of which was also given an 8-bit music video inspired by Japanese games developer Kairosoft and 2000s online video game Habbo Hotel.

The EP saw The Million team up with US producer Colin Brittain, as well as Australian producers Chris Collins and Dylan Nash.

The Million’s ‘Why We’ll Never Be Together’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 4 – Caringbah, Highfield

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 11 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Saturday 18 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

Sunday 19 – Wollongong, North Wollongong Hotel

Sunday 23 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge