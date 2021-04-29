The Million release new single ‘Stop/Go’, announce EP and tour

The Million are back today with a new single ‘Stop/Go’, lifted from the quartet’s forthcoming EP, ‘why we’ll never be together’.

Produced by Dylan Nash, ‘Stop/Go’ is a sensual number blazing with tales of sexual attraction in a new relationship.

On the single, The Million’s Jacob Thomas said, “[‘Stop/Go’] turned out to represent the idea of the relationship I had at the time [of writing] and the instability of it.

“The song represents how I felt in that moment. It’s also the only song on the EP written while actually in the relationship, everything else was post-breakup.”

The new song follows the release of ‘Rebound’ and three official singles – ‘Somebody Better’, ‘Check Up’, and ‘Last Call’, produced by Nothing But Thieves founder-member Dom Craik.

These four songs and ‘Stop/Go’ will feature on The Million’s forthcoming sophomore EP, ‘why we’ll never be together’, set for release on Friday May 28. Find the tracklist below.

On ‘why we’ll never be together, The Million worked with the likes of US producer Colin Brittain (Hands Like Houses, All Time Low), as well as Australian producers Chris Collins (Middle Kids, Gang Of Youths) and Nash (Angus & Julia Stone).

The vast network of collaborators meant an environment of experimentation for The Million, with Thomas saying the band “were never afraid to try anything”.

In support of single ‘Last Call’, The Million will play a pair of shows, firstly in Sydney at Waywards on Saturday May 1, then at Melbourne’s Workers Club on Thursday May 13.

The Million’s ‘why we’ll never be together’ EP tracklist:

1. ‘Speed Dial’

2. ‘Somebody Better’

3. ‘Rebound’

4. ‘Last Call’

5. ‘Stop/Go’

6. ‘Check Up