The Million release synth-pop-inspired single ‘Last Call’

Central Coast up-and-comers The Million have released their first new music in 2021, new single ‘Last Call’.

The 80s synth-pop style track was produced by Nothing But Thieves founder and guitarist Dom Craik.

In a press release, The Million’s lead singer and lyricist Jacob Thomas explained the new song, saying, “‘Last Call’ is a fictitious song built from genuine emotions.

“It was written when I was still in the early stages of dating my still current girlfriend. I thought to myself what if I really messed this good thing up?”

Craik also spoke of his vision for that band’s track, adding he wanted to expand on it. “It was a challenge working out how the rhythm section in the chorus would function best,” he said.

‘Last Call’ – which premiered on triple j’s Home n Hosed – dropped alongside an official music video, directed and produced by Ash Lim (CXLOE, Jaguar Jonze).

In 2017, The Million release their debut EP, ‘Hydration Station’.

‘Last Call’ follows on from the now-four-piece’s previous singles, ‘Somebody Better’ and ‘Check Up’, released in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Last year also saw The Million support indie-pop singer Sloan Peterson on her sold-out headline tour.