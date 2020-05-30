The Million share 8-bit music video for ‘Check Up’

New South Wales indie pop trio The Million have shared a new music video for their latest single, ‘Check Up’.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

Per a press release, the clip was inspired by the band’s appreciation of the “old 8-bit worlds of Kairosoft and Habbo Hotel”. The video sees the band members entering a video game as themselves, aiming to increase their popularity and to earn a million dollars.

“Even though we haven’t been able to be together in the harsh circumstances, it was great to work with each other over video chat and Meryl across the world to put together the music video,” The Million said in a statement.

“We all love playing video games – it brings us together and gives us a chance to forget about the outside world. It was a lot of fun sneaking in some references from our journey through music blended with some things we’ve always found funny about the industry.”

The music video was created by French-Gabonese animator Meryl Jocktane, known for her previous work with Glass Animals and The Internet.

“The visual was influenced from web community game,” said Jocktane.

“While being old school these kinds of games never gets really out of date and it’s always fun to give them a new twist, it gave unlimited freedom of design and plenty of inspiration! The band was receptive and involved in every aspect of the project, it was such a breeze working with them, every animator dream!”

Advertisement

‘Check Up’ was first released last month, marking the band’s first new music of 2020. Prior to the single, the band’s last release was 2019’s ‘Somebody Better’, preceded by their debut EP ‘Hydration Station’ in 2017.