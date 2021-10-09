The Money War announce new EP ‘Blood’, share effervescent title track

WA indie-pop duo (and power couple) The Money War have shared a radiant new single titled ‘Blood’, announcing alongside it an EP of the same name.

The new track is carried by spatial keys, gently strummed guitars and a dry, yet energised drum beat, with a smoky, baritone-esque solo adding a wealth of tonal depth around the two-minute mark.

Carmen Ollivierre’s hazy and honeyed vocals bring it all together, as she sings in the chorus: “Can we break the chain / Or are we just the same? / They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree / And these says I’m seeing lots of you in me / Does it run in blood?”

Have a listen to ‘Blood’ below:

A press release notes that ‘Blood’ touches on “the bittersweet reality of changing lives”, with Ollivierre saying the track was written about “the complexity of family relationships and bloodlines, and delves into the ‘nature vs nurture’ debate”.

She continued: “The character in the song has a very tricky relationship with their parents and they’re reflecting on whether they will become like them or learn from them.

“I think having a kid makes you think about things differently and we’ve been watching our song grow and change, with different characteristics starting to show through from both of us. It’s a topic that both of us have been thinking about a lot”

‘Blood’ comes as The Money War’s third single for 2021, following ‘Zoom’ back in March and ‘Miles Away’ in August. It serves as the lead single for an EP also titled ‘Blood’, due for release independently on November 5.

The ‘Blood’ EP will also act as a follow-up to The Money War’s debut album, ‘Morning People’ which landed in November of 2020.