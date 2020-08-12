The Mountain Goats announce new album, ‘Getting Into Knives’

The Mountain Goats have announced details of their 19th studio album, ‘Getting Into Knives’, set for release later this year.

The announcement comes with the release of the LP’s first single, ‘As Many Candles As Possible’, featuring American organist Charles Hodges.

Listen to ‘As Many Candles As Possible’ below:

According to the band’s Twitter, the 13-track record was recorded in Memphis and March and will be released on October 23 through Merge.

‘Getting Into Knives’ follows on from this year’s surprise album ‘Songs For Pierre Chuvin’, released in April. The ten-track album was released in John Darnielle’s North Carolina home on a Panasonic RX-FT500 tape deck, harking back to the band’s early days.

The bandleader said proceeds would go directly to The Mountain Goats’ crew and collaborators, whose tour plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I dedicate this tape to everybody who’s waited a long time for the wheels to sound their joyous grind,” Darnielle said at the time of its release.

"May they grind us into a safe future where we gather once again in rooms to sing songs about pagan priests & hidden shelters, and where we see each other face to face. Hail the Panasonic! Hail the inscrutable engines of chance! Hail Cybele!"

The ‘Getting Into Knives’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Corsican Mastiff Stride’

2. ‘Get Famous’

3. ‘Picture of My Dress’

4. ‘As Many Candles as Possible’

5. ‘Tidal Wave’

6. ‘Pez Dorado’

7. ‘The Last Place I Saw You Alive’

8. ‘Bell Swamp Connection’

9. ‘Great Gold Sheep’

10. ‘Rat Queen’

11. ‘Wolf Count’

12. ‘Harbor Me’

13. ‘Getting Into Knives’