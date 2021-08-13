The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle announces new book ‘Devil House’

The Mountain Goats frontman John Darnielle has announced his third novel, titled Devil House, will arrive in January 2022.

According to a synopsis, the book follows a true crime writer named Gage Chandler who is offered a chance to move into what the locals call “The Devil House”, in which a briefly notorious pair of murders once occurred.

“He begins his research with diligence and enthusiasm, but soon the story leads him into a puzzle he never expected – back into his own work and what it means, back to the very core of what he does and who he is,” the synopsis continues.

See the book’s front cover below:

Darnielle has released two other novels. His first, Wolf in White Van, was published in 2014 and was nominated for a National Book Award for Fiction. His second book, Universal Harvester, was published in 2017.

In 2008, Darnielle released a book as part of the 33 1/3 series. Based around Black Sabbath‘s 1971 album ‘Master of Reality’, the book deviated from the standard essay style of the series, and instead was a novella that followed a young man held in a psychiatric facility in the mid-1980s.

‘Dark in Here’, Darnielle’s most recent album with the Mountain Goats, was released in June of this year. In 2020, the band released a pair of albums – the lo-fi ‘Songs for Pierre Chuvin’ and the more polished ‘Getting Into Knives’.