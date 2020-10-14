The Mountain Goats release new single ‘Picture Of My Dress’

The Mountain Goats have shared a new track, ‘Picture Of My Dress’, ahead of the release of their forthcoming album, ‘Getting Into Knives’.

The song is inspired by a conversation online between poet Maggie Smith and bandleader John Darnielle last year. Smith had informally proposed the idea of a photo essay focused on a divorced woman who drives around the country taking photos of her wedding dress. Darnielle replied: “this would be a song called ‘Picture Of My Dress’.”

this would be a song called "Picture of My Dress" imo — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) January 1, 2019

Listen to ‘Picture Of My Dress’ below:

‘Picture Of My Dress’ is the third track lifted from ‘Getting Into Knives’, set for release on October 23. The single follows on from previous releases ‘As Many Candles As Possible’ and ‘Get Famous’.

The forthcoming album arrives after The Mountain Goats’ surprise release earlier this year, ‘Songs For Pierre Chuvin’. The lo-fi album was recorded using a Panasonic RX-FT500 tape deck, which was used by Darnielle to record earlier Mountain Goats albums in the ’90s, including ‘Full Force Galesburg’ and ‘The Coroner’s Gambit’.

Proceeds raised from ‘Songs For Pierre Chuvin’ will go towards Darnielle’s collaborators and crew in The Mountain Goats after their tour plans were put on hold.

“I dedicate this tape to everybody who’s waited a long time for the wheels to sound their joyous grind,” Darnielle said at the time of its release.

“May they grind us into a safe future where we gather once again in rooms to sing songs about pagan priests & hidden shelters, and where we see each other face to face. Hail the Panasonic! Hail the inscrutable engines of chance! Hail Cybele!”