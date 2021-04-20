The Murlocs announce new album ‘Bittersweet Demons’

Melbourne band The Murlocs have announced their return today with details around their forthcoming fifth album ‘Bittersweet Demons’.

The band have also unleashed the album’s lead single ‘Francesca’, about the “rejuvenated life” of the mother of frontman Ambrose Kenny-Smith, with music written by the band’s keyboardist Tim Karmouche.

They’ve dropped a video for the song, filmed shortly after Melbourne’s first lockdown lifted in April of last year. The clip was partly shot along Melbourne’s Ivanhoe Boulevard, where Kenny-Smith’s mother grew up.

Watch the clip, directed by Alex McLaren, below:

“The song is about my mother and how she had been lost for love since the separation from my father when I was 10,” Kenny-Smith said in a press statement.

“In the last year and a half or so she’s found love again, with a very close family friend of ours, someone who has always been a godfather and mentor to me in many ways.

“This has changed her spirit immensely for the better. You can really see the pop in her step as this enormous weight has been lifted off her shoulders.”

Kenny-Smith also went on to say that ‘Francesca’ is “probably the most positive, feel-good song we’ve ever done”.

‘Bittersweet Demons’ – which is due out Friday June 25 via Flightless Records – is set to be The Murlocs’ first album since 2019’s ‘Manic Candid Episode’.

Of course, individual members of The Murlocs have been keeping themselves busy, with many of the members also being a part of fellow Flightless Records acts, including King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard.

The band, who share Kenny-Smith and bassist Cook Craig with The Murlocs, have released two albums – ‘K.G.’ and ‘L.W.’ – in the past six months.