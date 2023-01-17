The Murlocs announce ‘Rapscallion’ national album tour

The Murlocs have announced a headline tour of Australia, in support of their latest album ‘Rapscallion’.

The tour will begin at the Northcote Theatre in the Murlocs’ home of Melbourne on April 22. The band then head to Adelaide, Fremantle, Scarborough, Sydney, the Gold Coast and Brisbane. The band will be joined for all dates of the tour by Geelong psych-rock band Beans, who also supported the band on their ‘Bittersweet Demons’ tour in early 2022.

Tickets for all the shows will go on sale tomorrow (January 19), from 10am local time. A full list of dates is available below, and all ticketing links can be accessed via the band’s website.

The Murlocs released ‘Rapscallion’, their sixth album, in September 2022. Described by the band as “a coming-of-age novel in an album form, populated by an outrageous cast of misfit characters”, frontman Ambrose Kenny-Smith (also of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard) described the album’s creation as “a really therapeutic way to escape the real world at the time” when speaking to NME.

“I was giggling to myself a lot of the time when I was writing the lyrics, just reminiscing and taking the rough stories of each song to a more extreme level,” he said.

The Murlocs’ ‘Rapscallion’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 22 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Friday 28 – Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 29 – Fremantle, Freo.Social

Sunday 30 – Scarborough, Indian Ocean Hotel

MAY

Friday 5 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Thursday 11 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 12 – Brisbane, The Triffid