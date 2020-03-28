The National donate profits from all merch sales to support their crew

The National have announced that they are donating all profits from their merchandise sales to their crew members.

Posting on Instagram, Matt Berninger and co. said the profits would go to support their crew as the music industry continues to feel the heavy impact of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The post read: “Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we’ve worked together.

“As uncertainty looms over the state of the live concert industry, we will direct all profits from merch sales through our webstore, new @ntlcherrytree fan club enrollments, and sales from the Cherry Tree members-only store to support our crew members throughout this crisis to the best of our ability.”

You can see the post below:

Frontman Matt Berninger recently shared his own social distancing playlist as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Berninger took to Instagram Stories earlier this month (March 17) to announce the special collection to help keeps fans entertained whilst social distancing measures remain in place.

“Getting a chance to catch up on so much amazing music,” the frontman wrote. “I’m doing a weekly Spotify playlist called Social Distancing Distortion.”

The playlist begins with Social Distortion’s ‘Story Of My Life’ and goes on to include Chris Isaak’s ‘Graduation Day’, Nick Drake’s ‘Saturday Sun’ and Lucy Dacus’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore’. You can listen to the playlist here.

The National were recently forced to cancel a string of shows due to COVID-19.

The band were due to play two shows in Tokyo on March 17 & 18, but were forced to cancel them as the respiratory disease continues to spread.

“Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been cancelled,” the band said in a statement.

“Refunds will be available at the point of purchase from March 3 to March 31, 2020. We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan.”