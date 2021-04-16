The National Indigenous Music Awards announces its live return in 2021

The National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) has announced its return to a live format in 2021, with nominations opening today (April 16).

The NIMAs will return to its traditional home of Darwin’s Amphitheatre in the Northern Territory on August 7.

Following the success of its live-streamed format in 2020 (owing to the coronavirus pandemic), held under the stars on Larrakia land, the evening will once again be live-streamed via NITV and online platforms.

“2020 was a year like no other and morphing what has always been an amazing night of connection and togetherness into a completely virtual event was a challenging but rewarding experience,” Creative Director Ben Graetz said in a press release.

“This year however, we can return bigger and better than ever, creating a stunning physical event once more and using the learnings of last year’s record-breaking virtual audience to retain the best elements of both worlds… creating a special night of connection under the stars here on Larrakia Country.”

Nominations are open now and close on May 28.

The NIMAs are an opportunity to celebrate the talents, commitment and success of First Nation artists in music.

Last year’s virtual event reached over a quarter of a million people, and featured performances from Miiesha (who won New Talent of the Year), Mabali, JK-47, and a performance by Midnight Oil of ‘Gadigal Land’, their collaborative single with Dan Sultan.

Yolngu rapper Baker Boy was awarded the trophy for Artist of the Year.