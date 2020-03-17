The National reschedule upcoming Australian shows

The National have announced their upcoming Australian and New Zealand shows will be postponed to mid-December 2020.
The band were scheduled to commence their tour this weekend in Fremantle, before dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.
A statement from Handsome Tours today (March 17) confirmed the postponement after Australia’s ban on mass gatherings came into effect yesterday (March 16). The band themselves added a personal statement in a post to their social media accounts.
“We have a responsibility to our dedicated audiences, to our amazing crew, to our families at home, and to ourselves to take precautions in the interest of health and safety”, they said.
“For this reason we have made the difficult decision to postpone our Australia and New Zealand performances with Phoebe Bridgers until December. We look forward to seeing you all at the end of the year.”
All purchased tickets will be valid on their new corresponding dates. Refunds and exchange requests must be directly sent to your ticketing company before Friday March 27 2020.
An entire swathe of festivals and tours have recently been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus, including Australia’s Download Festival and Byron Bay Bluesfest. Keep up to date with the latest news on concert/festival cancellations here.