The National’s Bryce Dessner has announced plans to release a new classical album – ‘Impermanence/Disintegration’ and shared two tracks.

The record, sees Dessner teaming up with the Australian String Quartet, and is due to be released on April 2.

He has shared the tracks ‘Emergency’ and the title track, which you can listen to below. The LP is also set to feature a string arrangement of ANOHNI‘s ‘Another World’.

The National man composed the record for the Sydney Dance Company, which the company is performing this month at Sydney’s Roslyn Packer Theatre Walsh Bay before taking the piece to the Adelaide Festival in March. Rafael Bonachela choreographed ‘Impermanence’.

The full tracklisting for ‘Impermanence/Disintegration’ is as follows:

1 ‘Alarms’

2 ‘Disintegration’

3 ‘Alarms 2’

4 ‘Embers’

5 ‘Emergency’

6 ‘Impermanence’

7 ‘Pulsing’

8 ‘Requiem-Ashes’

9 ‘Another World’ (String Arrangement)

Dessner’s brother Aaron, who recently worked on Taylor Swift‘s acclaimed 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore, recently confirmed The National could soon begin work on their ninth studio album.

He said his current project will be the next album by Big Red Machine, his collaboration with Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, but that The National are beginning to discuss their first music since 2019’s acclaimed ‘I Am Easy To Find’.

“The National is starting to talk about making music, and I think [Swift] will probably take a break,” he added.

Last September, Dessner’s The National bandmate Bryan Devendorf told NME that he wants the band’s next album to be a “stripped-back rock record” in a similar vein to IDLES.

“I think it’s back to the drawing board,” he replied. “We’re starting from the bottom of the mountain. Personally, I’ve always wanted to strip it back and do minimalist stuff like IDLES – they’re one of our new favourites. I love their production and their music,” he said.

Following the release of ‘I Am Easy To Find’ in 2019, meanwhile, the band told NME that that they have some more “rock” and “live” songs that didn’t make it onto the album but may still see the light of day.