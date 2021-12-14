The Native Cats, Alien Nosejob announced for Nag Nag Nag 2022

The Native Cats, Alien Nosejob, Smarts, Parsnip and Loose Fit are among the bands who have been announced for the next instalment of Sydney’s Nag Nag Nag festival.
The seventh iteration of the underground punk and alternative festival will take place across two days (February 18 and 19) at the Marrickville Bowling Club next year. It will mark the return of the event after it was unable to go ahead this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic; it last took place in January 2020.
Other acts confirmed for next year’s line-up include RMFC, Scraps, Concrete Lawn, Laughing Gear and Swab. Weekend passes and one-day tickets are on sale now.
‘Paint It Clear’, the latest album from Alien Nosejob (Jake Robertson of Smarts, Ausmuteants, Hierophants and many more) arrived last month. Upon its release, NME wrote that Robertson “melds an impressively eclectic array of sonic influences to create the warped, off-kilter noise-pop of his latest solo album”.
Other Nag Nag Nag acts who released material this year include Laughing Gear and Optic Nerve – the former’s debut album ‘Freak Lemons’, and the latter’s debut EP ‘In a Fast Car Waving Goodbye’, both arrived in July.
The line-up for Nag Nag Nag VII is:
Alien Nosejob
The Baby
Concrete Lawn
Daily Toll
Dionysus
Fully Feudal
Hot Tubs Time Machine
Laughing Gear
Loose Fit
The Native Cats
Negative Gears
Optic Nerve
Parsnip
Rapid Dye
RMFC
Scraps
Sex Drive
Slag Queens
Smarts
Swab