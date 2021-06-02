The nominees for the 2021 AIR Awards have landed

The Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR) has announced the full list of nominees for the 2021 AIR Awards.

READ MORE: The 25 best Australian albums of 2020

Spacey Jane lead the pack with a total of four nominations, hot on the heels of their debut album ‘Sunlight’. Last month, the Fremantle indie-rockers shared a live video for their single ‘Skin’, recorded during the Summer Sounds concert series in Melbourne. At the start of the year, they confirmed work on their second album was underway.

DMA’s follow the four-piece with three nominations. The Britpop revivalists released their third album, ‘The Glow’, last July to critical acclaim; in a four-star review, NME called it “a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence”. Earlier this year, the band teamed up with What So Not for a rave-influenced new single entitled ‘The Change’.

Advertisement

Other artists with multiple nominations include Fanny Lumsden, Gordi, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Ball Park Music and Haiku Hands. There are a total of 16 categories in this year’s AIR Awards, following the introduction of four new categories in 2020.

The 2021 AIR Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday August 5 at the Freemasons Hall in Adelaide. In addition, the AIR’s Indie-Con Australia conference will take place from Wednesday August 4 through Friday 6; AIR members will receive complimentary admission to both events, while non-members will be able to purchase tickets to Indie-Con.

In a press statement, AIR CEO Maria Amato said, “We look forward to welcoming our members and speakers to Adelaide for the 2021 AIR Awards and our Indie-Con Australia Conference and are extremely grateful for the continued support from South Australia’s Department for Innovation and Skills, through the Music Development Office and the South Australian Tourism Commission, through Events South Australia.”

The full list of AIR Awards nominees for 2021 is:

Independent Album of the Year

Ball Park Music – ‘Ball Park Music’

DMA’S – ‘The Glow’

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – ‘Crossover’

Fanny Lumsden – ‘Fallow’

Spacey Jane – ‘Sunlight’

Independent Song of the Year

Gordi – ‘Extraordinary Life’

King Stingray – ‘Hey Wanhaka’

Merci, Mercy – ‘Fucked Myself Up’

Spacey Jane – ‘Booster Seat’

The Jungle Giants – ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’

Advertisement

Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year – Presented by PPCA

Haiku Hands

Hayley Mary

Mia Wray

Spacey Jane

Sycco

Best Independent Hip Hop Album or EP

Charlie Threads – ‘Say Less’

Chillinit – ‘The Octagon’

Horrorshow – ‘New Normal Deluxe’

Ryland Rose – ‘Champion Of The Losers’

Christoph & Shaade – ‘Big Mood’

Best Independent Soul/RnB Album or EP

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – ‘Crossover’

Jeida Woods – ‘Hive’

Kylie Auldist – ‘This Is What Happiness Looks Like’

Liyah Knight – ‘Nesting’

Serina Pech – ‘Politics’

Best Independent Country Album or EP

Andy Golledge – ‘Namoi’

Casey Barnes – ‘Town Of A Million Dreams’

Cool Sounds – ‘Sleepers’

Fanny Lumsden – ‘Fallow’

Travis Collins – ‘Wreck Me’

Best Independent Blues And Roots Album or EP

#1 Dads – ‘Golden Repair’

Emma Swift – ‘Blonde On The Tracks’

Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald – ‘Push The Blues Away’

The Teskey Brothers – ‘Live At The Forum’

Vika & Linda – ‘Sunday (The Gospel According To Iso)’

Best Independent Pop Album or EP

Cub Sport – ‘Like Nirvana’

Donny Benét – ‘Mr Experience’

Gordi – ‘Our Two Skins’

Jack River – ‘Stranger Heart’

Tia Gostelow – ‘Chrysalis’

Best Independent Rock Album or EP

DMA’s – ‘The Glow’

Lime Cordiale – ’14 Steps To A Better You’

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – ‘Sideways To New Italy’

Slowly Slowly – ‘Race Car Blues’

Spacey Jane – ‘Sunlight’

Best Independent Heavy Album or EP

In Hearts Wake – ‘Kaliyuga’

Make Them Suffer – ‘How To Survive A Funeral’

Parkway Drive – ‘Viva The Underdogs’

Polaris – ‘The Death Of Me’

Wolf & Cub – ‘Nil’

Best Independent Punk Album or EP

A. Swayze & The Ghosts – ‘Paid Salvation’

Cable Ties – ‘Far Enough’

Cry Club – ‘God, I’m Such A Mess’

The Chats – ‘High Risk Behaviour’

Violent Soho – ‘Everything Is A-OK’

Best Independent Dance or Electronica Album or EP

Banoffee – ‘Look At Us Now Dad’

Haiku Hands – ‘Haiku Hands’

Lanks – ‘Spirits Pt. 1’

Lastlings – ‘First Contact’

Vlossom – ‘My Friend’

Best Independent Dance, Electronica or Club Single

Dma’s – ‘Criminals (The Avalanches Remix)’

Flume – ‘The Difference Feat. Toro Y Moi’

Pnau – ‘River Feat. Ladyhawke’

Shockone – ‘Follow Me’

The Jungle Giants – ‘Sending Me Ur Loving (Tom Trago Remix)’

Best Independent Jazz Album or Ep

Julien Wilson – Stock Katie Noonan – ‘The Sweetest Taboo’

Mildlife – ‘Automatic’

Party Dozen – ‘Pray For Party Dozen’

Vanessa Perica Orchestra – ‘Love Is A Temporary Madness’

Best Independent Classical Album or Ep

Andrew Blanch / Ariel Nurhadi – ‘Alchemy’

Australian Chamber Orchestra / Richard Tognetti – ‘Brahms: Symphonies 3 & 4’

Ensemble Offspring – ‘Songbirds’

Jayson Gillham / Adelaide Symphony Orchestra / Nicholas Carter – ‘Beethoven: The Piano Concertos’

Joseph Tawadros / James Tawadros / Sydney Symphony Orchestra / Benjamin Northey – ‘Live At The Sydney Opera House’

Best Independent Children’s Album or Ep

Amber Lawrence – ‘Kids Gone Country 2 – Fun For All The Family’

Diver City – ‘Welcome To Diver City’

Spotty Kites – ‘Have A Spotty Christmas’

Teeny Tiny Stevies – ‘Thoughtful Songs For Little People’

The Wiggles – ‘Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car!’