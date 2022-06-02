The Offspring and Sum 41 announce rescheduled Australian tour for December 2022

The Offspring and Sum 41 have shared new dates for their postponed Australian tour, which will now take place in December 2022.

The shows, announced today (June 2), were originally supposed to take place in 2020. The shows were then postponed indefinitely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new dates will honour tickets purchased for the 2020 run, which had sold out several dates. Additional shows were also announced for Sydney and Brisbane, while Melbourne has received a venue upgrade.

In a press statement on behalf of the two bands, Offspring frontman Dexter Holland said that they were “all super stoked to be coming back to Australia”.

Advertisement

In the two years since the tour was first announced, The Offspring released their 10th studio album, ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’, and underwent a line-up change. Last year saw the band fire their long-standing drummer Pete Parada due to his refusal to get vaccinated. Session drummers Josh Freese and Jamie Miller have since stepped in to perform with the band on their ensuing tours.

Sum 41, meanwhile, released their most recent studio album ‘Order In Decline’ in 2019. They are currently readying their eighth studio album (and first double album), ‘Heaven And Hell’, which is projected for release in the coming months. Lead guitarist Dave ‘Brownsound’ Baksh also recently underwent surgery on a tumour, confirming that he officially “cancer-free” after its success.

Tickets for both the new shows and the dates with spots remaining will go on sale next week. A pre-sale will take place from 11am local time on Friday June 10, with a general sale to follow at 8am local time on Monday June 13. A full list of dates are available below.

The Offspring and Sum 41’s Australian tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Saturday 3 – Perth, HBF Stadium

Monday 5 – Adelaide, AEC Arena

Wednesday 7 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Friday 9 – Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre

Sunday 11 and Monday 12 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 – Brisbane, Riverstage