The Offspring and Sum 41 announce co-headlining Australia tour

Sofiana Ramli
Dexter Holland, vocalist of The Offspring, Deryck Whibley of Sum 41. Credit: Medios y Media/Getty Images, Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

The Offspring are heading to Australia this autumn and they’re bringing Sum 41 along on tour with them.

Earlier today (January 28), The Offspring shared on Instagram the details of their new joint Oz tour with Sum 41, which kicks off in April at Perth’s HBF Stadium. They will also be making stops in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney before closing things out in Brisbane.

Following their gigs in Australia, the bands will play a one-night-only concert at Auckland’s Spark Arena. A supporting act for the upcoming shows has not been confirmed.

Pre-sale tickets are available this Friday (January 31) at 9am AEDT on Destroy All Lines. General ticket sales begin the following Monday (February 3) from 9am AEDT.

The Offspring and Sum 41 previously co-headlined a tour in Canada in November last year, which took them through British Colombia, Quebec, New Brunswick and more. They were joined by English rock band Dinosaur Pile-Up.

Sum 41 are touring in support of their seventh studio album, ‘Order In Decline’. Meanwhile, The Offspring are currently gearing up to release their new as-yet-untitled full-length. According to Blabbermouth, the Californian band’s follow-up to their 2012 record ‘Days Go By’ is produced by frequent collaborator Bob Rock. An official release date for the album has not yet been revealed.

The Offspring and Sum 41 Australia Tour 2020 dates are:

Perth, HBF Stadium (April 19)
Adelaide, Entertainment Centre Theatre (21)
Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena (23)
Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (24)
Brisbane, Riverstage (25)

