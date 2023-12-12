The Offspring announce ‘Smash’ 30th anniversary concert

The Offspring have announced a concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1994 full-length, ‘Smash’.

Yesterday (December 11), the punk titans took to social media to announce the gig, which will take place in their native Orange County at the Honda Center on Saturday, June 1, 2024. They will perform ‘Smash’ in its entirety, in addition to “all the hits”. In a press statement, the band wrote: “We’ve got some celebrating to do in Orange County. Look out Honda Center… we’re coming for you!”

Orange County, come see SMASH played live in its entirety + all the hits! Join us on June 1, 2024 as we celebrate 30 years of both SMASH and @HondaCenter. Get presale tickets Tuesday, December 12th @ 12pm PST using password SMASH30. General on sale begins Thursday, December 14th… pic.twitter.com/RHcud0ZHMw — The Offspring (@offspring) December 11, 2023

Artist presale tickets will be made available today (December 12) via Ticketmaster, and can be purchased using the access code “SMASH30”. General ticket sales commence on Thursday, December 14, and a limited quantity of tickets priced at $30 will be available.

‘Smash’ was released in April 1994 to critical and commercial acclaim, with the album generating some of The Offspring’s biggest singles including ‘Come Out And Play’, ‘Self Esteem’ and ‘Gotta Get Away’, and peaking at the number four spot on the Billboard 200. The album stayed on the charts for 101 weeks, and eventually sold six million copies as of 2012.

The band’s most recent full-length was 2021’s ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’, their first album in nine years following 2012’s ‘Days Go By’.

They celebrated the album’s release by collaborating with the online video game World of Tanks for limited edition in-game content featuring the band and a new tank in their honour, which contained “everything the band needs to put on an impromptu show, including all their instruments, stagelights, and more”. The Offspring then embarked on a tour of the UK and Ireland with The Hives as supporting act.

Since then, the band have been touring to support the 2021 album. This year, they were joined on tour by fellow pop-punk giants Simple Plan and Sum 41 for a tour of North America. It began in Auburn, Washington’s White River Amphitheatre on August 1, and continued through cities including Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Charlotte, before concluding in Mansfield, Massachusetts’ Xfinity Center on September 3.

During the tour’s penultimate date in Wantagh, New York’s Jones Beach Theater, The Offspring was joined by Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley and Simple Plan’s Pierre Bouvier to perform their ‘Americana’ cut ‘Why Don’t You Get A Job?’, trading verses with The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland.

Most recently, The Offspring have been announced to play at France’s HellFest Open Air 2024, in a stacked lineup alongside headliners Metallica, Foo Fighters, The Prodigy, Queens of The Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold, and more.