The Offspring have dropped a cover of ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

The Offspring have dropped a surprise cover of the 1963 Darlene Love classic, ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’.

In their tweet announcing the rendition today (November 5), The Offspring said, “It just seemed like the world could use a nice holiday song right now.”

It just seemed like the world could use a nice holiday song right now. Hope you enjoy our take on “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – we tried not to wreck it! https://t.co/M5M2qJbqqv pic.twitter.com/Aio22cJtBm — The Offspring (@offspring) November 4, 2020

Both Love and The Offspring’s versions of the song feature the seasonal jangling of Christmas bells, though Love’s original song boasts bolstering brass instruments and a jovial backing chorus while The Offspring have put a typically punk spin on their take.

The Offspring’s version of the song also has a thumping bass and attacking brass, all penetrated by a zealous piano and fervent guitar riffs.

The song was also covered by Mariah Carey in 1994. Listen to The Offspring’s take below:

Back in April, The California punk-rockers dropped another unsuspecting cover, taking on Tiger King star Joe Exotic’s ‘Here Kitty Kitty’ and re-contextualising the track to focus on their wives.

“The Offspring wives were group texting recently, and while they all agreed that they truly love their husbands, there are times when they’ve absolutely felt like feeding us to the tigers,” the band said at the time.

Early last year, the band’s axeman, Noodles, revealed a new album is in the works, though there’s been no mention of a release date since.

In an Instagram post, Noodles said, “The album is done. Working on getting it to the fans now. Stay tuned!”

A new album would be the follow-up to The Offspring’s 2012 album, ‘Days Go By’.