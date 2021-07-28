The Offspring take on James Corden by launching ‘Cockpit Karaoke’

The Offspring have launched ‘Cockpit Karaoke’, a jet-fuelled version of James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’.

The band’s new series sees frontman Bryan “Dexter” Holland and guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman sing along to some of the band’s biggest hits from inside a private jet flown by Holland, who is a licensed pilot.

“We know everyone’s heard of ‘Carpool Karaoke’, but ‘Cockpit Karaoke’??? No one’s done that!!” Dexter told Spin, which premiered a clip of the duo singing ‘Come Out And Play’, with the “Keep ‘Em Separated Guy” joining them for the ride.

Advertisement

“Since I’m a pilot, we thought it would be great if Noodles and I had some fun and got to sing along to some of our many hits.”

You can watch the first ‘Cockpit Karaoke’ clip below:

The Offspring are scheduled to head out on a UK and Ireland arena tour this November, with The Hives set to support.

The veteran band will hit the road in support of their latest album ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’, which was released on April 16. The tour will visit Dublin, Cardiff, Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds. You can see the full list of dates below.

November 2021

21 – 3Arena, Dublin

23 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

24 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

26 – The SSE Wembley Arena, London

27 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

29 – AO Arena, Manchester

30 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Advertisement

You can get tickets for the tour here.

Meanwhile, new footage has emerged of the Friends cast performing the sitcom’s famous theme tune in Friends: The Reunion on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’.

The clip featured as part of the full Late Late Show segment with James Corden but never made the final cut in the show’s recent comeback on HBO Max in May.