The Orbweavers share isolation lullaby, ‘When the Sky is Grey’

The Orbweavers have shared an ode to Melbourne’s winter in isolation with their new single, entitled ‘When the Sky is Grey’.

They’ve also released an accompanying music video, fit with psychedelic time lapses of nature, their beloved greyhound Susie and lunar visions – watch it below:

A press statement said the song is for “for yearning. For staying inside. For Moon viewing. For waiting and dreaming”.

“Our new family member Susie, a retired racing greyhound, contributed quiet vibes from the couch – this song is for Susie too,” the duo added.

‘When the Sky is Grey’ was recorded in the duo’s home studio, with backup vocals sent from fellow Melbourne musos in isolation, Paddy Mann (Grand Salvo), Jen Sholakis (Jen Cloher/East Brunswick All Girls Choir) and Rachel Marzorini-Pickford.

In March, the Orbweavers released a collaborative album with The Letter String Quartet, entitled ‘All The Stories’. One half of the duo, Marita Dyson, sung over the experimental ensemble’s instrumentals, while the other, Stuart Flanagan, was predominantly involved in production.

The duo haven’t released an album of their own since 2017’s ‘Deep Leads’, though their social media seems to indicate that they’ve been working on new material. They shared the single ‘Reeds / Rush’ last year, a song built on the research of academic Zena Cumpston’s detailed research on the 40,000 Kulin Nation plants installed at The Living Pavilion in Melbourne.

The Orbweavers last performed as part of the second edition of the ISOL-AID livestream music festival back in March.