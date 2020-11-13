The Paper Kites drop new single ‘Without Your Love’ featuring Julia Stone

The Paper Kites have shared a new single, ‘Without Your Love’, featuring Julia Stone.

The track was co-produced by The Paper Kites’ vocalist Sam Bentley, along with Tom Iansek of Big Scary and #1 Dads.

Listen to ‘Without Your Love’ below:

The new single is the third taste from their upcoming fifth studio album, ‘Roses’, slated for release on March 12 next year via Wonderlick Entertainment.

In a statement, Bentley said he grew up listening to Stone’s music and her work was “pivotal in turning me down the road I went”.

“So to approach her and have her love that song and want to sing on it was an amazing full circle moment,” he said.

“She’s such an important figure of the folk revival in Australia and I don’t think we would be a band without them leading the way. It was a real honour to work with her.”

Bentley also noted ‘Roses’ was “an album of duets”, a collection of songs the band had written and wanted to record with specific artists they had in mind.

“I had written these songs and had always wanted to do an album like this, but I remember almost scrapping the whole project because it felt too hard,” he explained.

“It was about finding the right voices for the songs – artists that couldn’t just sing but had something deep and moving in the way they sang – and that’s not every singer. It’s rare.”

Following previous singles ‘By My Side’ (featuring Rosie Carney) and ‘For All You Give’ (featuring Lucy Rose), the album is slated to feature appearances from Nadia Reid, Maro, Aoife O’Donovan, Ainslie Wills, Amanda Bergman, Lydia Cole and Gena Rose Bruce.