The Paper Kites release new single featuring Lucy Rose, ‘For All You Give’

The Paper Kites have released a new single with UK singer Lucy Rose, titled ‘For All You Give’.
The track, which was released today (August 21), is the first taste of their fifth studio album ‘Roses’, due out next year. The soft, acoustic song runs just over three minutes, with the signature Paper Kites sound.
Produced by The Paper Kites’ vocalist Sam Bentley, and Tom Iansek of #1 Dads and Big Scary, the forthcoming record is a collection of collaborations with other musicians.
“It’s an album of duets – for lack of a better word,” Bentley said in a press statement. “A collection of songs we had written and wanted to record with these artists.”
“It was first and foremost about finding the voices and artists we felt were right for each song.”
As well as Rose, the band have confirmed that Julia Stone, Nadia Reid, Ainslie Wills, Gena Rose Bruce and many more have lent their voices to the 10-track album.
‘For All You Give’ new music from The Paper Kites since they released their twin records ‘On The Train Ride Home’ and ‘On The Corner Where You Live’ in 2018.
Rose released two new songs earlier this year, ‘Question It All’ and ‘White Car’. The tracks were initially meant to be released in December 2019 during a performance at the Barbican in London.