The Paper Kites share new single ‘By My Side’, featuring Rosie Carney

Indie-folk outfit The Paper Kites have shared their latest single ‘By My Side’ today (September 25), featuring vocals from Irish singer Rosie Carney.

The track is lifted from the band’s forthcoming album, ‘Roses’, set for release next year.

They announced the single’s release on their social media this morning, along with a visual clip for the track posted to their YouTube channel. The simple video follows a shadowed figure walking along a beach at night, past overturned lifeguard towers and towards a darkened sea.

‘By My Side’ is the second cut from The Paper Kites’ upcoming fifth studio album. It was preceded by ‘For All You Give’ featuring Lucy Rose, which was released last month.

Upon the single’s release, the band took to Instagram to announce their forthcoming LP ‘Roses’, explaining that it would be a collaborative project with numerous other musicians.

“We weren’t sure if this album was going to be possible for us to do this year, if at all, and the challenge of a collaborative record was uncharted territory for us,” they wrote.

“This album is a collection songs we purposely wrote to record with these artists – artists that we have a great love and appreciation for. A lot of care and thought went into writing and recording it, and we’re honoured to have worked with these truly great and remarkable singers.”

In addition to collaborations with Rose and Carney, the band have also linked up with Julia Stone, Nadia Reid, Maro, Aoife O’Donovan, Ainslie Wills, Amanda Bergman, Lydia Cole and Gena Rose Bruce for the ten-track record.

It was produced by The Paper Kites’ vocalist Sam Bentley, along with Tom Iansek of Big Scary and #1 Dads.

The band are yet to confirm a release date, but ‘Roses’ is expected to arrive in 2021 via Wonderlick.